A new contract already? Barcelona schedule negotiations with midfielder despite tying him down to new deal five months ago
Rewarding the comeback kid
Barcelona view the young pivot as a cornerstone of the club's future. After a period of rehabilitation and careful management of an ACL tear and lateral meniscus injury, Bernal has established himself as a full-fledged member of the first-team squad. This rapid integration has prompted the club to reconsider his current financial standing to reflect his growing importance.
The urgency stems from Bernal’s seamless adaptation to elite football under Hansi Flick. Having overcome his setback, the midfielder is now a regular fixture in the matchday rotation. The club’s hierarchy is reportedly convinced that Bernal is destined to "mark an era" at Camp Nou, leading to a desire to reward his resilience with a salary that matches his established peers.
While the club intends to take a step forward from an economic perspective, the move is also strategic. By improving his terms now, Barcelona aims to insulate their young core from external interest. This proactive approach ensures that one of their most valuable assets feels appreciated as he transitions into a primary role for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.
Protecting a €500m asset
Bernal’s current contractual situation is unique, as he signed an extension in September last year while still navigating a serious ligament injury. That deal, which runs until 2029, was a symbolic gesture of faith from the board. It notably included a staggering €500 million ($528m) release clause to ward off potential suitors from across Europe.
However, the wages in that agreement were relatively modest, negotiated under the shadow of his injury layoff. There was a mutual understanding between the player's camp and the club that a revision would be forthcoming once he proved his fitness and tactical value. With his recent performances described as "monstrous," the time has arrived to trigger that promise.
Barcelona are now ready to bridge the wage gap. The upcoming negotiations will ensure Bernal is no longer on what the club considers an "obsolete contract." By aligning his salary with his on-pitch responsibility, the Blaugrana are finalizing the puzzle to keep the midfield anchor happy and focused on leading the club's next successful cycle.
Flick’s clear tactical preference
According to Marca, this progression has led the club to consider improving the player's contract.
Furthermore, Flick didn't want the 18-year-old to leave. That's why, just as he had done exactly a year earlier with Eric García, he called him into his office one day, not wanting a repeat of the situation with Dro Fernandez, who moved to PSG in the winter transfer window.
Flick was very clear to Bernal, urging him to maintain a relaxed attitude about his future and trust in Barca's plan for him. Bernal had always had great confidence in a coach who had proven himself from day one and given him a starting spot at 17.
Planning for a golden future
The formal face-to-face negotiations are expected to take place at the conclusion of the current season. This strategic timing allows both the player and the technical staff to maintain total focus on the pitch as Barcelona enters the decisive final stretch of their domestic and European campaigns.
Bernal, who has featured in 19 matches across all competitions this season, will be hoping to be trusted to feature again when the Blaugrana face Levante in La Liga on Sunday.
Bernal, who has featured in 19 matches across all competitions this season, will be hoping to be trusted to feature again when the Blaugrana face Levante in La Liga on Sunday.
