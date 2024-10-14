Aston Villa FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Barcelona target Arsenal's Thomas Partey as Blaugrana look to capitalise on free agent market

BarcelonaT. ParteyTransfersArsenalLaLigaPremier League

Barcelona have shown interest in Thomas Partey as they look to explore the free agent market for new signings.

  • Barca want Partey from Arsenal
  • Will become free agent next summer
  • Blaugrana looking to explore free agent market
