WAR OF WORDS! Barcelona summon Florentino Perez to court over 'stolen titles' and Negreira defamation claims

At the heart of the dispute are Perez's extraordinary claims regarding the 'systemic corruption' he believes has defined Spanish football for the last two decades. The Real Madrid president pulled no punches when taking aim at the Negreira affair, declaring: 'The corruption in the Negreira case is systemic. It is the greatest scandal in history. To have to hear the CTA president say these things should be forgotten... how can they be forgotten? Madrid members are with me in my war against Negreira. Real Madrid isn't the only victim - other teams suffer too, while Barca is always the beneficiary.'

Taking his offensive a step further, Perez revealed that Real Madrid is taking concrete legal action to involve European football's governing body. 'We are preparing a 500-page dossier to send to UEFA, and I have already spoken with them,' the Real president warned. 'There is no precedent for this in world football. Let's see if UEFA finally steps in - they cannot allow European football to remain under the shadow of corruption that was paid for over 20 years.'