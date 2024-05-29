Joshua Kimmich would be the ideal signing for Barcelona as Hansi Flick era begins: Blaugrana's summer transfer window likely ins and outs

The Catalan club will have to work wonders with a small budget to ensure they are able to compete with Europe's best next season

Things aren't going great at Barcelona. They may have won La Liga 12 months ago, but they regressed significantly under Xavi in 2023-24. The manager and club legend, after five months of back-and-forth, has now left the club for good, with Hansi Flick now having taken the reins as his replacement.

Off the field, things are just as chaotic. The Blaugrana are struggling immensely financially, and with La Liga's strict spending rules kicking in, they are unlikely to have much wriggle room to make things happen in the transfer market.

To be sure, there will be some funds available, but the summer refresh that this squad requires - and that Xavi seemingly demanded - might not be possible. There are some players who could be sold to raise funds, but it's unlikely they would want to part with any big names. Expect one or two impact signings, then, but little else to get excited about in Catalunya this summer.

GOAL takes a look at how Barcelona might spend their summer as the Flick era begins...