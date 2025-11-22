AFP
Barcelona issue statement on Marcus Rashford as Man Utd loanee ruled out of Camp Nou return against Athletic Club
Rashford makes bright start to Barcelona loan spell
After being frozen out at United under head coach Ruben Amorim, Rashford swapped the Premier League for La Liga, linking up with Barcelona on a season-long loan deal late this summer. After things turned sour at the Red Devils, he seems to be a different player at the Blaugrana, scoring six goals and adding nine assists in all competitions. With captain Raphinha out injured, the England international has stepped up to the plate and cushioned that blow with some first-rate performances. However, the club have confirmed that he will play no part in Athletic Club's visit to Camp Nou, which has been partially reopened following years of building works.
A couple of hours before kick off, Barca tweeted: "MEDICAL ANNOUNCEMENT. Marcus Rashford will miss today’s match against Athletic Club due to [the] flu."
Barca will hope Rashford is well enough for the trip to Chelsea on Tuesday in the Champions League and for their home La Liga encounter with Alaves next Saturday.
Rashford wants Barcelona stay
Less than two months into his Barcelona stay, Rashford made it clear that he wants to move on from boyhood club United and play for the Spanish giants. Barca have the option to turn his loan into a permanent deal, with reports suggesting he could be available for between €30-35 million (£26-30m).
In late October, he said when asked if he wanted to join Barcelona: "Oh yeah, for sure. I'm enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player, it is an honour. The main focus is to win football matches, this is why I joined this club, and it's what the club demands."
Rashford is also getting praise from manager Hansi Flick, who could play a key role in whether or not the 28-year-old heads to Spain permanently.
In September, after his brace against Newcastle United, the former Bayern Munich boss said: "He's a fantastic player, a great talent and his finishing is incredible. For a striker, it's always great to score goals and so I'm really happy for him. Before the start of the season, [sporting director] Deco and I said we needed a player like him. He is unbelievable. He has more potential he can show us."
Incidentally, reports suggest Rashford, whose United deal runs until the summer of 2028, has swapped his hotel near Camp Nou for an apartment in Esplugues, a municipality on the outskirts of Barcelona - suggesting he is settling in to his new surroundings.
Flick delighted about Camp Nou move
After more than 900 days away from playing at Camp Nou, Barca are back at their iconic ground this weekend. While the stadium is less than half full, with refurbishment work still ongoing, Flick expressed his "emotion" at playing at this venue.
As 45,000 fans piled into Camp Nou, the German said before the match: "My dream has always been to coach Barça here, and that’s why I’m so excited. It's important to be here."
Although Rashford, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong were not available for this Athletic Club contest, Barca's squad includes Raphinha and Joan Garcia after a spell out on the sidelines through injury.
What comes next for Barcelona?
After this Athletic Club game, Barca take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League in midweek and then host Alaves in the league next Saturday. Meanwhile, top of the table Real Madrid, who sit three points clear in first place, are away to Elche on Sunday night.
