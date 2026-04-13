Barcelona’s negotiations with the Dutch star have been frozen

According to Sport, Barcelona have put the Rod Nystad deal on hold following a temporary stalemate in negotiations.

The Blaugrana feel the timing is off for a formal approach, yet the Twente centre-back remains on their radar.

Sport adds that finances are not the sole issue, although Twente’s €8 million valuation is considered excessive for a young, still-developing talent—regardless of his obvious ability.

Barcelona maintains that Nystad remains on their radar; the hold is about timing, planning and strategy, not a lack of interest.

The club would rather wait until the season’s path is clearer before deciding whether to revive the transfer.

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