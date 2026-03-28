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Barcelona reluctant to sign rising Spain star as half of €40m release clause will go to Real Madrid
Munoz shines for La Roja
Munoz has become the man of the moment following a spectacular breakthrough with the Spanish national team. The Osasuna forward enjoyed a dream debut for La Roja, finding the back of the net within his first few minutes on the pitch in the friendly against Serbia on Friday and validating the immense hype surrounding his development in La Liga.
National team manager Luis de la Fuente was quick to praise the youngster's integration into the senior squad.
"Victor Munoz is very humble. He knows that he has just arrived and has to work," De la Fuente said. "He has played a great game, with details that we have all seen. He has fit in very well with the group and this is vital for us."
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The Real Madrid connection complicating matters
While Munoz's performances have caught the eye of Europe’s elite, his contractual situation is far from straightforward. The 20-year-old’s future is not entirely in the hands of Osasuna, as Real Madrid still hold a significant stake in the player since his transfer last summer. Los Blancos reportedly retained 50% of his rights and also possess a buy-back option.
This privileged position means they are the primary beneficiaries of any upward trajectory in Munoz's career. For any club looking to sign the forward, including those in the Premier League or elsewhere in La Liga, negotiating with both Osasuna and the capital club becomes a necessity.
Barcelona’s financial dilemma
Barcelona have been monitoring Munoz’s evolution closely and are said to value his profile highly as they look to bolster their attacking options. However, as reported by AS, the Blaugrana are stalling on a formal offensive due to the specific conditions of the player's €40 million release clause.
If Barcelona were to trigger that clause, €20m would go directly into the coffers of Real Madrid. The idea of subsidising their biggest rivals' future transfer business while solving their own tactical needs is a bitter pill to swallow for the hierarchy at the Spotify Camp Nou, leading to serious internal doubt about the feasibility of the operation.
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Market competition and the road ahead
With his market value skyrocketing, Osasuna are braced for a summer of heavy interest. The club knows that Munoz's contract makes him an attractive target for many, but the buy-back clause held by Madrid remains the biggest obstacle for any potential suitor, especially one with the rivalry shared by Barca.
As the summer transfer window approaches, the Catalan giants must decide if Munoz's undeniable talent outweighs the political and financial sting of paying off their rivals. For now, their interest remains on ice as Barcelona weigh up whether to pull the trigger or look elsewhere for reinforcements.