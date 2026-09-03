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Revealed: Barcelona REJECT surprise £70m Premier League striker on deadline day to secure Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus
Jesus chosen over late Woltemade offer
According to Mundo Deportivo, Woltemade was offered to the Blaugrana as his future on Tyneside became increasingly uncertain amid interest from Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.
However, the Catalan side swiftly dismissed the proposal as Barcelona's sporting department had already committed to bringing Jesus to Spain, meaning the late availability of the German attacker was immediately brushed aside.
The Brazilian forward arrived at Camp Nou from Arsenal for an initial €10 million (£8.4m) fixed fee, with a further €4m (£3.4m) included in potential performance-related add-ons.
- AFP
Secrecy surrounding the Arsenal raid
While Woltemade's representatives desperately searched for a deadline-day escape route, Barcelona's focus remained entirely locked on their target. The rapid nature of their business with Arsenal caught many off guard, but the groundwork had already been laid.
According to the report, Jesus disclosed that he had been aware of Barcelona's serious interest for an entire week. The former Manchester City star confirmed that negotiations between the two clubs rapidly accelerated behind closed doors, allowing the transfer to be completed in complete secrecy.
By the time Woltemade emerged as a market option for Barcelona late last week, Jesus essentially had one foot inside Camp Nou. The Newcastle man was never considered a priority target by the Spanish heavyweights.
A swift downfall on Tyneside
Woltemade’s frantic push for a summer exit follows a disastrous spell in the Premier League. The towering striker arrived at St James' Park last year following a spectacular Bundesliga campaign with Stuttgart, costing Newcastle £70m. Despite netting nine times in his opening three months, his form and confidence collapsed dramatically in 2026.
The Werder Bremen academy graduate struggled to adapt to former manager Eddie Howe's 4-3-3 system, failing to impress as either a lone striker or a makeshift number 10. A subsequent managerial change failed to revive his fortunes in England.
Under new head coach Matthias Jaissle, Woltemade plummeted down the attacking pecking order. After failing to make an impact during the opening month of the new regime, the 24-year-old found himself trailing Yoane Wissa, Joe Willock, and Will Osula for a starting berth.
- Every Second Media
A fresh start in Serie A
With his Newcastle career stalling, Woltemade has swapped England for Italy, agreeing a loan deal with Juventus until June 2027 with no buy option included. He will now aim to rebuild his shattered confidence in Serie A after failing to live up to his massive Premier League price tag.
Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti plans to utilise the German's formidable physical presence and hold-up play to spearhead his attack. For Barcelona, they will hope their decision to prioritise the proven experience of Jesus over Woltemade pays immediate dividends.
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