'A dream to play for Chelsea' - Barcelona and Real Madrid target eyeing Premier League switch as he reveals how he's 'like Harry Kane in style'
La Liga pair keen on Eyong
Eyong has made a fine start to the Liga season having scored six goals and provided three assists in his opening 12 league outings. In his nine showings for Levante, Eyong has scored five times, which includes a consolation goal in a 4-1 loss to league leaders Real Madrid in September.
Real Madrid, who top La Liga after the opening 11 matches, are among those keen on signing the 22-year-old in January, with rivals Barcelona also reportedly interested in the young striker. Barcelona are looking into potential strikers to replace ageing No. 9 Robert Lewandowski and have also been linked with a high-profile move for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.
However, the duo will face further competition for Eyong's services with the player himself admitting that it would be a dream to one day play for Chelsea. The Blues brought in forwards Joao Pedro and Liam Delap from Brighton and Ipswich, respectively, over the summer.
Chelsea, though, are no strangers to splashing the cash on young up and coming stars who they feel they can develop into world beaters and potentially sell at a high price.
'Chelsea was the English team I probably watched the most'
Eyong's revelation will have pricked Chelsea ears with the forward referencing Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o's respective stints at Stamford Bridge as a reason to follow the west London side.
Drogba is considered a Blues legend having helped the club to the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup across two stints in the capital. Cameroonian hero Eto'o meanwhile spent just a solitary season at the club, but Eyong is keen to follow in the duo's footsteps.
"Growing up, Chelsea was the English team I probably watched the most because of Drogba, and Eto'o was there was a year as well," Eyong told GiveMeSport. "Chelsea have often signed incredible African players. There are so many big clubs in England, but as for [joining] Chelsea, why not? It would be a dream for me to play for Chelsea."
'I am maybe a little like Kane in style'
While Eyong admitted to following Drogba and Eto'o, he also revealed he studied both Harry Kane and Luis Suarez while growing up. Kane has been tearing up the Bundesliga following his move to Bayern, while Suarez is fondly remembered by both Liverpool and Barcelona fans following the Uruguayan's respective spells at the European pair.
And having started his career as a midfielder, Eyong believes that he is most like Kane in style, stating: "I am maybe a little like Kane in style. It's important to watch what other strikers are doing. I've seen a lot of Kane and looked in particular at how he approaches one-vs-ones and the runs he makes off the ball. I think you can learn just as much from what Kane does off the ball, or out of possession, as when he’s scoring goals.
"Like Kane, I have a lot of power and passion and can connect play from deeper areas. He’s good with his head and feet which makes him a complete player, and that's what I aspire to be. We aren’t built exactly the same way, but I think we approach the game with a similar philosophy."
And on Suarez's influence, he added: "I also enjoy watching Luis Suarez, who has always been a clinical finisher. I saw a lot of him when he was at Liverpool. He wasn't just skillful, but also direct and clever with his movement. I don't think there are many players with a bigger football brain than Suarez. All the best strikers are capable of improvising not just finishing."
Levante face rivals Valencia later this month
While Eyong was unable to add to his goal haul at Atletico Madrid on Saturday evening as Levante fell to a 3-1 loss, he'll look to bolster his impressive goal tally when Levante face rivals Valencia after the international break.
Saturday's defeat in Madrid means Levante sit just above the relegation zone on nine points from the opening 12 league games of the season.
