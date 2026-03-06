Barcelona and Real Madrid snub La Liga's special 'retro matchday' plan as Clasico giants refuse to wear iconic kits

League officials have framed the project as a vital emotional bridge between different eras of supporters. Jaime Blanco, director of the La Liga Club Office, highlighted that "the Retro Day is a unique opportunity to pay tribute to the history of our clubs and the symbols that have shaped several generations of fans. It is a way to bring the past into the present, continuing to create experiences and forge a legacy that connects emotionally with fans. Presenting this collection at the Great Spanish Fashion Week is the ideal way to extend that identity beyond the pitch and elevate football to the forefront of the cultural and creative conversation."