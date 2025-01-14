Joan Laporta Dani OlmoGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Barcelona president Joan Laporta makes surprise Dani Olmo registration announcement that 'disproves apocalyptic narrative' as he accuses La Liga and RFEF of trying to 'destabilise the club'

BarcelonaD. OlmoLaLiga

Joan Laporta made a surprise Dani Olmo registration announcement as he accused La Liga and the RFEF of trying to "destabilise" Barcelona.

  • Laporta gives update on Olmo & Victor's registrations
  • Slammed La Liga and RFEF
  • Barcelona next face Real Betis in Copa del Rey
