Barcelona player ratings vs Real Sociedad: Lamine Yamal does it again! Wonderkid carries Xavi's men back to winning ways as Robert Lewandowski fails to inspire

Lamine Yamal played hero once again for Barcelona, scoring once and proving a menace all evening to guide the Blaugrana to a hard-fought 2-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Raphinha came close for Barca in the first half, pinging a shot off the post from outside the box. Yamal made no such mistake soon after, slotting a shot into the bottom corner after a well-worked counter-attack.

La Real enjoyed a flurry of chances after the break. Brais Mendez fired wide and Sheraldo Becker had a shot acrobatically blocked by Pau Cubarsi, who enjoyed an excellent showing after a shaky run.

The visitors could never find an equaliser, though, and were made to pay. Barca struggled to create after the break - not least due to a sloppy performance from Robert Lewandowski. Still, the hosts were awarded a late penalty following a lengthy VAR check, which Raphinha dutifully tucked away to seal a deserved 2-0 win.

