Barcelona player ratings vs PSG: Ronald Araujo's red card leads to Champions League implosion as Xavi seethes and Joao Cancelo's rash challenge proves costly

The Uruguayan's dismissal turned the tie on its head as the Blaugrana were eventually beaten 4-1 on the night to crash out of Europe

A defensive nightmare, ridden with errors and poor decisions, saw Barcelona crash out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals with a 6-4 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca took the lead inside the first 15 minutes, as Lamine Yamal danced through PSG's backline before finding Raphinha, who couldn't miss from close-range. Things changed, though, when Ronald Araujo dragged Bradley Barcola down as he ran through on goal, earning himself a straight red for his clumsiness.

The tie turned on that incident, and ex-Barca winger Ousmane Dembele equalised on the night shortly before half-time, turning Barcola's angled cross into the roof of the net with Marc-Andre ter Stegen sprawling. The Parisians didn't need long to turn things round in the second half, either, as Vitinha scored with a drilled effort from outside the box before Kylian Mbappe made it 5-4 on aggregate with a clinical penalty.

Everything devolved from there. Barca boss Xavi had already been sent off for protesting a decision, while yellows were dished out in spades, and Mbappe then delivered the final blow in the 88th minute, smashing home after another Barca blunder at the back.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the Olympic Stadium...