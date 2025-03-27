Barcelona player ratings vs Osasuna: Robert Lewandowski finishes it off! Hansi Flick's side move three points clear at top of La Liga table as Alejandro Balde, Pedri and Ferran Torres dominate

The hosts strengthened their grip on top spot in La Liga as they thumped Osasuna 3-0 on Thursday evening.

Barcelona were without Raphinha, who has been an undeniable standout this season, due to his exertions with Brazil, while Robert Lewandowski began the game on the bench after he picked up a knock playing for Poland, but they were comfortable winners all the same, moving three points clear of Real Madrid.

Without Lewandowski, Ferran Torres led the line, and scored within 10 minutes, finishing a pinpoint cross from Alejandro Balde.

Just seven minutes later, Olmo was sent through one-on-one by Pedri and was fouled by Sergio Herrera. A penalty was awarded, but Olmo saw his spot-kick saved. VAR soon intervened though, ruling that an Osasuna player encroached into the box; Olmo scored his retaken kick.

Shortly after, though, he required substituting, as he limped off the pitch after seemingly sustaining a muscle injury.

In a half they dominated, Barca almost had a third before half-time but Torres' superb free-kick could only rattle the bar.

Lewandowski did come off the bench in the second half, and he scored on 75 minutes, directing a powerful header into the back of the net after a superb delivery from Fermin Lopez.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys...