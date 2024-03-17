Barcelona player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Robert Lewandowski is back to his best! Star striker runs Rojiblancos ragged as Joao Felix gets revenge once again

The Poland international scored one and provided two assists as Xavi's side ran out comfortable winners in the capital

After struggling through large swathes of this campaign, Robert Lewandowski has come alive of late. And he showed up once again for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, as he had a hand in all three goals as the Blaugrana saw off Diego Simeone's side, 3-0.

The Polish striker scored one, and assisted two - including yet another goal for Joao Felix against his parent club - to help Barca hold onto second place in La Liga.

Felix broke the deadlock in the first half, as he found the bottom corner to cap off a flowing Barca move and showed little hesitation in celebrating in front of the Atleti fans. Barca, though, would have to do without their manager for much of the rest of the night, as Xavi was sent-off moments later after vehemently arguing with the fourth official.

That didn't seem to affect the visitors, however, and Lewandowski made it two after the break, a fine swivel and ping off the post doubling the visitors' advantage. The Polish striker set up the third, too, as his angled cross was eagerly met by Fermin Lopez to put the game beyond Atletico's reach. The home side still threatened, but Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made a series of diving stops to ensure that the lead - and his clean sheet - stayed intact before Nahuel Molina was sent-off in stoppage-time.

Barca remain eight points behind leaders Real Madrid and won't win La Liga this season, but performances have improved since Xavi announced his intent to leave in June, and perhaps that's enough to give this beleaguered side some hope going forward.

