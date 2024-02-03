Barcelona player ratings vs Alaves: Ilkay Gundogan steals the show as Catalans survive outrageous Vitor Roque red card decision to get back on track

The former Manchester City man had a hand in two goals in his side's best performance in weeks

Ilkay Gundogan turned in a masterful performance in centre-midfield, scoring one and assisting another, while Vitor Roque endured a puzzling cameo off the bench in a bizarre 3-1 win for Barcelona. The Blaugrana led 2-0, conceded once, got a goal from their teenage star signing, and then saw him unfairly sent off to mark a mad evening.

Barca took the lead after 23 minutes - much against the run of play. Ilkay Gundogan threaded a pass through to Robert Lewandowski, who lifted an effort over a sprawling goalkeeper. The home side came close to an equaliser shortly after, but Inaki Pena denied Jon Guridi's free header.

Xavi's side doubled their advantage after the break, Gundogan completing a well-constructed move with a clever volley at the far post. Alaves clawed their way back into the game just two minutes later, when Samu wrong-footed Pena with a fine header.

Article continues below

But the introduction of Vitor Roque changed things. The Brazilian scored within minutes of coming on, tucking a fine finish away to establish a 3-1 lead. His evening ended prematurely, though, when he the Brazilian was handed an inexplicably harsh second booking.

The Blaugrana were under pressure for the minutes that remained, but managed to survive a late Alaves onslaught. A young Barca side got the job done - which at least offers a thin veil of excitement for the future, despite Xavi's pending exit.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Mendizorroza...