Barcelona player ratings vs Real Madrid: Lamine Yamal lights up El Clasico - but woeful Robert Lewandowski and Joao Cancelo struggle to leave title defence in tatters

Barcelona's hopes of reeling Real Madrid in and defending their title in La Liga are all-but over as they twice gave up leads before succumbing to a stoppage-time strike by Jude Bellingham to lose 3-2 in El Clasico on Sunday.

The visitors took an early lead as Andreas Christensen got above Toni Kroos at the back post and headed home from a corner. However, they were not ahead for long, as Lucas Vazquez drew a foul out of Clasico debutant Pau Cubarsi inside the Barca box, and Vinicius Jr converted from the penalty spot.

Barca were unfortunate not to retake the lead midway through the first half, as Lamine Yamal's near-post flick from a corner looked to have crossed the line, but the lack of goal-line technology in La Liga meant the VAR could not be sure. The Blaugrana's mood was then dampened further when Frenkie de Jong was stretchered off shortly before half-time.

Barca didn't feel sorry for themselves, however, and retook the lead when substitute Fermin Lopez tapped in after Andriy Lunin spilled Yamal's cross. However, Madrid hit back quickly yet again, as Vazquez fired in from Vinicius' cross, and the full-back then turned provider for Bellingham to net the winner as the clock ticked past the 90-minute mark.

The result leaves Madrid 11 points clear of Barca at the top of the table, and with just six rounds of matches left, they will likely now stroll to the title.

GOAL rates Barca's players from the Bernabeu...