Goal.com
Live
BarcaGetty/GOAL
Tom Bellwood

Barcelona player ratings vs Elche: Lamine Yamal runs riot and Marcus Rashford scores again as Catalans extend lead over Real Madrid

The two forwards were on the scoresheet for Barcelona again, as Hansi Flick's side extended their lead at the top of La Liga to four points courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Elche. Yamal was in inspired form to score one and set-up another as Rashford bagged his second for the Catalans in a matter of days in a confident win for the defending Spanish champions.

Barca dominated the opening stages and were well worth their opener, which came with just six minutes gone. There were question marks over Inaki Pena's decision to race to the edge of the box and stop, which gave Yamal an eternity and acres of space to push the ball past him and roll it into the vacant net for his 13th goal of the season. The visitors continued to press and really should've extended their lead in the 16th minute, but Dani Olmo's side-footed effort from eight yards out rolled agonisingly wide and Ferran Torres wasted another opportunity just moments later, dragging his shot from the edge of the box past the upright. 

Flick's side were left to rue those missed chances as the hosts levelled on the half-hour mark when Alvaro Rodriguez timed his run perfectly to race through Barca's very high defensive line and fired low into the corner, past Joan Garcia’s despairing dive and there followed a comedy moment as Torres hit the crossbar twice in quick succession, the ball cannoning back into his face and hitting the post from point-blank range. The chances continued to come for Barca and it was Torres who restored the lead following another moment of brilliance from Frenkie de Jong, who showed great composure through on goal to pause and cut back for Torres to sweep home. 

Elche had lost just one game at home all season and the tempo of the game slowed down in the second-half, with chances harder to come by, compared to the frenetic action of the first 45 minutes. But Barca sealed the points courtesy of a goal from substitute Rashford, who had squandered a golden opportunity just moments earlier. The decisive strike came after some excellent work on the right from Yamal, who skilfully kept the ball in play, his cross eventually found its way to Rashford who fired the ball powerfully into the net. 

The win extends the Catalan giants lead at the top of the table to four points, ahead of Real Madrid who play Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Manuel Martinez Valero Stadium...

  • Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (6/10):

    Was an interested spectator for vast stretches of this match and there was nothing he could do about Elche's goal. 

    Jules Kounde (7/10):

    Dealt confidently with Elche's regular forays forward, hardly put a foot wrong. Subbed off in the 84th minute with a knock. 

    Pau Cubarsi (7/10):

    A generally solid evening, a few shaky moments as Elche looked to spring Barca's high line. 

    Eric Garcia (7/10):

    Did a huge amount of the heavy lifting in defence, covering acres of space. 

    Alejandro Balde (7/10):

    A calm and composed presence and was consistently pushing high up the pitch to help in attack. 

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-ELCHE-BARCELONAAFP

    Midfield

    Dani Olmo (7/10):

    A very good evening which should have been capped with a goal, but wasted some golden opportunities. Was replaced in the 63rd minute by Bernal. 

    Frenkie de Jong (8/10):

    A couple of excellent moments for the Netherlands international, assisting two goals with one brilliant through-ball and another cut-back to help his side to victory. 

    Fermin Lopez (7/10):

    A positive presence all evening, did a huge amount of work and was always looking for an incisive pass. Taken off with a few minutes remaining. 

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-ELCHE-BARCELONAAFP

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (8/10):

    His usual tricky, direct and skilful self all evening. Took his goal very well, had chances to score more. Appeared to take a knock towards the end of the match. 

    Ferran Torres (8/10):

    Scored one, could/should have scored a handful more. Will consider himself unlucky to not bag a a hat-trick. Was hooked on the hour mark. 

    Raphinha (7/10):

    Enjoyed plenty of possession and was a really bright spark on the left, but appeared to suffer an injury and was seen pointing to his thigh at half time. Was replaced by Rashford at the break. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Elche CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Marcus Rashford (8/10):

    Given his chance with 30 minutes remaining and squandered a wonderful chance, pushing his shot from the edge of the box wide of the post. Made amends by firing into the roof of the net from close range.

    Robert Lewandowski (7/10):

    Plenty of running and used his physical presence to good effect. 

    Marc Bernal (6/10):

    Will be pleased with the minutes as he continues his return to full fitness after an impressive display in midweek against Copenhagen. 

    Marc Casado (N/A):

    Brought on with just five minutes of the match remaining. 

    Ronald Araujo (N/A):

    Introduced with only a handful of minutes remaining. 

    Hansi Flick (7/10):

    His only disappointment will be the number of chances his side wasted. And that his infamous high line still looks like it will be a problem against stronger teams.

Copa del Rey
Albacete crest
Albacete
ALB
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
LaLiga
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
0