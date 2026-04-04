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Tom Maston

Barcelona player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Never write off Robert Lewandowski! Veteran pops up with late winner while Marcus Rashford ends goal drought as Blaugrana tighten their grip on La Liga's title race

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Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Barcelona moved one step closer to defending their La Liga crown as Robert Lewandowski came off the bench to net a late winner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over 10-man Atletico Madrid. Marcus Rashford had earlier got himself on the scoresheet for the Blaugrana as they moved seven points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table following Los Blancos' loss to Mallorca earlier in the day.

Both sides created presentable chances in the early stages, as Antoine Griezmann twice failed to convert when well placed for Atletico while Fermin Lopez was first denied by Juan Musso and then poked a shot wide following brilliant play from Lamine Yamal to set him up.

Yamal himself hit the post for Barca, but Hansi Flick's side fell behind six minutes before the break when Giuliano Simeone latched onto a long ball over the top and finished confidently past Joan Garcia. The visitors weren't behind for long, however, as Rashford combined well with Dani Olmo down the left before driving a shot through Musso's body into the bottom corner.

That wasn't the end of the drama for the first half, as Nico Gonzalez was sent off in stoppage time for bringing down Yamal as the teenager drove towards goal. Atleti, however, thought the numbers had been evened up seconds after the break when Gerard Martin caught Thiago Almada high on his ankle and was shown a red card, only for VAR to overturn the decision.

Given their numerical advantage, Barcelona dominated the second period, and substitute Ferran Torres was twice denied by superb saves from Musso. Atletico defended their penalty area bravely, but they couldn't hold out as Musso could only parry Joao Cancelo's shot onto Lewandowski's shoulder, from which it looped into the net.

GOAL rates Barca's players from the Metripolitano...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (6/10):

    Had no chance with Simeone's opener and wasn't really stretched otherwise. Quick off his line to snuff out attacks on a couple of occasions.

    Ronald Araujo (5/10):

    Never looked wholly comfortable at right-back, especially with Yamal not helping out all that much. Replaced moments after Atelti opened the scoring.

    Pau Cubarsi (6/10):

    Made a couple of key interventions to cut out balls into the box during the first half. Perhaps should have done better for Simeone's goal as the ball drifted over his head.

    Gerard Martin (6/10):

    What a lucky boy! Somehow stayed on after having his red card rescinded early in the second half. Otherwise he was again a solid presence at the heart of the defence.

    Joao Cancelo (7/10):

    Didn't have the same impact going forward as in previous games as he looked to create space for Rashford to run into. Became more threatening once the England forward went off, and it was his shot that led to Lewandowski's equaliser.

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    Midfield

    Eric Garcia (7/10):

    Started in midfield, was shifted to right-back after Araujo went off, and then back into midfield following Bernal's injury. Barely put a foot wrong despite such disruption.

    Fermin Lopez (6/10):

    Combined brilliantly with Yamal on a coupleof occasions, but finishing let him down twice in the first half. Replaced at the break by Ferran.

    Pedri (5/10):

    Looked strangely off the pace for much of the game as he misplaced passes and gave up possession too often.

  • Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (8/10):

    Produced some outrageous pieces of skill as he gave the Atletico defence nightmares. Should have had two assists for Fermin early on and unlucky to hit the post himself before drawing the foul for Gonzalez's red card.

    Dani Olmo (6/10):

    Deployed as a false nine and slowly adapted to the role, eventually combining well to set up Rashford's equaliser. Moved back into midfield after half-time where he looked more comfortable.

    Marcus Rashford (7/10):

    Always looked a threat with his pace, even if he ran down too many blind allies. Showed great composure to net the equaliser and end his own three-month goal drought.

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    Subs & Manager

    Marc Bernal (6/10):

    On for Araujo shortly before half-time and was solid in midfield before being forced off himself with an injury on the hour mark.

    Ferran Torres (5/10):

    Though Musso's saves to deny him were excellent, the Spain forward will feel he should have found the net with at least one of his efforts.

    Jules Kounde (6/10):

    Made good overlapping runs to create space for Yamal after making his return from injury.

    Gavi (6/10):

    Got another 20 minutes under his best as he continues to build up fitness.

    Robert Lewandowski (7/10):

    In the right place at the right time to steal a victory that may prove crucial to the destination of the title.

    Hansi Flick (7/10):

    Olmo as a false nine was an experiment that he might not return to, but did well to change things in the second half and take advantage of Gonzalez's dismissal.

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