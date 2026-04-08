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Tom Maston

Barcelona player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Pau Cubarsi's costly red card leaves Blaugrana with Champions League mountain to climb as Marcus Rashford proves wasteful in front of goal

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Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have been left with a mountain to climb if they are to make it to the Champions League semi-finals as they went down 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday. The Blaugrana were left to rue Pau Cubarsi's first-half red card, as goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth secured victory for the visitors in Catalunya.

Still riding the wave from their 2-1 win over Atleti in La Liga on Saturday, Barca began the game well, and Marcus Rashford forced Juan Musso into three saves while also hooking a volley wide and having a goal ruled out for offside after Lamine Yamal strayed offside in the build-up.

The visitors had looked a minor threat on the counter-attack, but the game changed in the final minutes of the first half when Cubarsi was sent off for a trip on Giuliano Simeone after the Atletico winger had got in behind the Barca defence. Alvarez then added insult to injury by expertly curling the resulting free-kick into the top corner.

Despite their numerical advantage, Hansi Flick's side didn't hold back after the break, and Rashford continued to go close, first firing into the side netting after being played in by a delightful Yamal pass before he struck the crossbar with his own 20-yard free-kick.

But it was Diego Simeone's team who grabbed the second goal of the game when, on a rare foray forward, substitute Sorloth got on the end of Matteo Ruggeri's cross to fire past Joan Garcia. Barca continued to push for a way back into the game, with Joao Cancelo having a shot deflected onto the post while Russo saved from Yamal, but they could not find what might have been a crucial consolation.

GOAL rates Barca's players from Camp Nou...

  • FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (6/10):

    Had almost no chance with Alvarez's stunning strike and could do nothing about Sorloth's close-range finish. Not really stretched otherwise.

    Jules Kounde (6/10):

    Back in the line up after a spell out injured and coped well with Lookman until the winger was replaced on the hour mark. A little slow in failing to stop the cross for Sorloth's goal.

    Pau Cubarsi (4/10):

    Had snuffed out a number of Atleti attacks through the first half in another composed display, only to get the wrong side of Giuliano and pay the ultimate price for his trip on the Argentine winger.

    Gerard Martin (6/10):

    Another composed display from the young centre-back as he kept things simple for the most part. Did allow Sorloth to get across him to make it 2-0, however.

    Joao Cancelo (6/10):

    Drifted inside to pose problems in attack on occasion while he was strong in the tackle to halt Atleti attacks.

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    Midfield

    Eric Garcia (7/10):

    Oozed confidence both in midfield and defence after being moved back in the wake of Cubarsi's dismissal. Becoming a real leader in this Barca squad.

    Dani Olmo (5/10):

    Floated in and out of the match after returning to his natural midfield role. Had some nice combinations when he did get the ball in tight areas.

    Pedri (7/10):

    Knitted things together nicely for Barca in midfield, while his through-ball in the build-up to Rashford's disallowed goal was a thing of beauty. Slightly surprisingly replaced at half-time as Flick shuffled things around following the red card.

  • FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (8/10):

    Toyed with Ruggeri throughout, and was a Le Normand block away from scoring a stunning solo goal in the first half. Did play some poor final passes early on, but soon found his range to pose a constant threat.

    Robert Lewandowski (4/10):

    Dropped deep to link play on occasion, but barely had a kick in the Atleti penalty area until getting a shot away in first-half stoppage-time. Replaced at the break after an ineffective display.

    Marcus Rashford (6/10):

    Racked up the shots on goal but could only find the net after Yamal had run offside. Always looked a threat, both out on the left and then through the middle after Lewandowski went off.

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  • FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Fermin Lopez (6/10):

    Buzzed around in midfield, and sparked a couple of attacks by winning the ball high up the pitch.

    Gavi (7/10):

    Impressed after coming on at the break. Restricted a little once he picked up a booking.

    Ferran Torres (5/10):

    Struggled to get involved after replacing Rashford.

    Ronald Araujo (6/10):

    Replaced the flagging Kounde at right-back.

    Alejandro Balde (N/A):

    Made his return from injury in the final five minutes.

    Hansi Flick (6/10):

    Should be applauded for making bold changes and dominating the second half despite being down to 10 men. Still, his high line did lead to the red card, and he now has to inspire a remarkable comeback next week.

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