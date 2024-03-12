Barcelona teenage sensation Pau Cubarsi breaks club Champions League record in place for 20 years with man-of-the-match display in European debut against Napoli
Barcelona star Pau Cubarsi deservedly bagged the man of the match award against Napoli, as he also broke a 20-year-old club Champions League record.
- Barcelona beat Napoli 3-1
- Cubarsi had a match to remember on his European debut
- Broke several records in the process