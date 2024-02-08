Being Barcelona manager is ‘an attack on your mental health’, claims Ronald Koeman, as ex-Blaugrana boss throws support behind Xavi following resignation announcement

Being Barcelona manager is ‘an attack on your mental health’, claims Ronald Koeman, as ex-Blaugrana boss throws support behind Xavi following resignation announcementThomas HindleGetty ImagesBarcelonaRonald KoemanXavi HernandezLaLigaFormer Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has shown his support for Xavi after the Spaniard announced he would resign as manager in the summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKoeman called job "an attack on mental health"Xavi has previously complained about pressureSet to leave Barcelona at the end of the season