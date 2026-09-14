Yamal has confidently positioned himself as the leading candidate for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The 19-year-old forward, who helped Spain to World Cup glory, believes his exceptional performances over the past year make him the standout choice for world football's premier individual accolade.

The Barcelona sensation conviction follows a remarkably successful campaign for both club and country, where he played a pivotal role in the Blaugrana securing the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup, registering a remarkable 24 goals and 18 assists across all competitions.

This combination of major collective silverware and impressive club statistics forms the foundation of his belief that he deserves the game's ultimate prize.







