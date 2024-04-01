How Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal could aid Chelsea's transfer pursuit of Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao 'Messinho' Willian - explained

GettyAditya GokhaleHow Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal could aid Chelsea's transfer pursuit of Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao 'Messinho' Willian - explainedLamine YamalChelseaPremier LeagueBarcelonaLaLigaPalmeirasPaulista A1TransfersChelsea could be handed a boost in their chase of Brazilian wonderkid Estevao 'Messinho' Willian, with Barcelona set to pull out.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarca and Chelsea interested in MessinhoCatalan side could pull out of race to sign BrazilianClub do not want to hinder Yamal's progress