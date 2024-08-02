Boost for Barcelona in Joao Felix race as Benfica president Rui Costa admits Portuguese giants cannot afford to sign Atletico Madrid outcast - but warns the 'case isn't closed'
Barcelona have received a massive boost in the Joao Felix race as Benfica president Rui Costa admitted that they are struggling to sign the forward.
- Benfica in pursuit of Felix
- Struggling to match financial demands
- Barca could swoop in for the Portuguese