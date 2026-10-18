AFP
Barca injury nightmare! Eric Garcia ruled out of PSG and Real Madrid showdowns as Jules Kounde emerges as major doubt for El Clasico
Garcia facing extended period on the sidelines
The medical situation at Barcelona has taken a significant turn for the worse following their bruising encounter with Real Betis. Eric Garcia, who managed to get on the scoresheet during the match, was forced off in the closing stages with a clear muscular problem. After returning to the Ciutat Esportiva Sant Joan Despi for comprehensive medical evaluations, the club has confirmed the full extent of the damage to the Spanish international.
Garcia has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his right thigh, a blow that will see him sidelined for a period of three to four weeks. This timeline effectively rules the versatile defender out of the upcoming Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain, as well as the highly anticipated El Clasico against Real Madrid. Additionally, Garcia is set to miss fixtures against Alaves, Aston Villa, and Atletico Madrid, leaving him unavailable until after the season's second international break.
- AFP
Kounde a major doubt for El Clasico
Adding to the defensive woes, Jules Kounde is now a significant concern for the coaching staff after sustaining a left ankle sprain. The French international was spotted arriving at the training ground with a noticeable limp, sparking immediate fears regarding his availability for the upcoming gauntlet of fixtures.
Like Garcia, Kounde has already been ruled out of the midweek European clash against PSG in the French capital. The primary focus for the Frenchman is now a race against time to be fit for the showdown with Real Madrid next Sunday.
Gerard Martin provides small glimmer of hope
Amidst the gloomy news regarding the senior stars, there is a slightly more optimistic outlook for youngster Gerard Martin. The defender was hooked at half-time during the Betis game, replaced by Garcia, after complaining of discomfort in his foot. Initial assessments suggest that the player is suffering from inflammation rather than a structural tear or fracture, which offers a quicker pathway back to the matchday squad.
The club expects Martin to travel to France for the PSG game, provided his recovery progresses well over the next 48 hours. Having the young defender available would provide Flick with a much-needed rotation option, even if he does not start the match.
- AFP
Flying start in Europe
The injury blow comes as a bitter setback during a sensational start to the campaign for Barcelona, who have swept through their opening nine La Liga matches with a perfect record. Sitting top of the table on 27 points, Hansi Flick's side hold a commanding five-point cushion over second-placed Atletico Madrid.
That impressive form has translated seamlessly into Europe, with the Catalan giants kicking off their Champions League campaign in dominant fashion. Barcelona stormed to convincing victories in their opening two European fixtures, dispatching Feyenoord 5-1 at home before securing an emphatic 4-1 win away to Galatasaray.
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