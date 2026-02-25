Barcelona identify Man City star Omar Marmoush as surprise alternative transfer target to Julian Alvarez

While Barcelona believe they possess the financial muscle to execute a significant transfer this summer, they are steadfast in their refusal to pay over the odds. This fiscal discipline could prove to be the breaking factor in any pursuit of Alvarez. Atletico Madrid have stated both actively and passively that he is not for sale, but behind the scenes, they have hinted that a monumental offer might turn their heads. Reports suggest the asking price could reach 150 million euros, a figure that Barcelona will not come anywhere near approaching during negotiations.

The only hope for a breakthrough remains the player’s own intervention. Only the involvement of the Argentine asking for an exit towards the Blaugrana team could smooth the path, but so far this has not happened and it is an uncertain scenario at this time. Consequently, the club must be prepared for all eventualities, leading them to intensify their scouting of Marmoush. Barca previously tracked the forward during his prolific stint at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he established himself as one of the most clinical finishers in the Bundesliga.