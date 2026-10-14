Unstoppable Barcelona? Hansi Flick fires 'can win nothing' warning as Lamine Yamal and Co. maintain perfect ten with Galatasaray comeback

Despite the remarkable run, Flick moved to keep his squad grounded. "Football can change very fast," Flick stated during his post-match press conference. "We are proud about this situation. We are happy and we have not just the confidence, but also the conviction in our style, how we want to play.

"But our ambitions are more; we want to win titles. We can win nothing now. In May, June you win the big titles. We are working every day for that."

The German tactician also highlighted his lack of surprise at his team's prolific form, even after the summer departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres left them without a recognised starting striker. "When I see the quality in the training, which is what counts, I am not surprised," he added. "I know the team. I am 100 per cent convinced about my team - how they can play.

"It's amazing to see how we control the game. It's the Champions League and it was a top performance from us.

"I appreciated a lot what I saw in the first half as well. Decision-making in the final third and transitions were not the best, but we know [Galatasaray] are very good, especially in this atmosphere.

"We adapt in the half time a little and the second half was great. The performance was unbelievable."



