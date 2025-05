'I like him' - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick heaps praise on new Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso but warns Spaniard that he 'knows his philosophy' ahead of 2025-26 battle H. Flick X. Alonso Barcelona Real Madrid LaLiga

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has praised new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso, as the Spaniard prepares for a massive 2025-26 campaign with Los Blancos.