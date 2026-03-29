AFP
Barcelona given Lamine Yamal reassurances by Spain FA after Raphinha injury blow
Barca sweating over Raphinha setback
Hansi Flick has been dealt a significant blow with the news that Raphinha has picked up a hamstring injury while representing Brazil during the current international window. The winger has been ruled out for approximately five weeks, leaving a massive void in the Barcelona attack during a critical juncture of the campaign.
With the Brazilian unavailable for a series of high-stakes La Liga and Champions League fixtures, the pressure on Lamine Yamal to lead the attack has intensified. The club's medical staff and coaching team have been monitoring the youngster’s workload with Spain closely, fearing that any further absences could potentially derail their season completely.
- AFP
La Roja’s provides vital reassurances
Despite initial concerns that the 17-year-old was being pushed too hard, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has moved to calm fears at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.
According to Diario Sport, the RFEF has conveyed to Barcelona that the welfare of the players is their primary concern as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup. Head coach Luis de la Fuente has signalled that Yamal’s minutes will be managed with extreme care, ensuring that he does not return to his club overextended or carrying any unnecessary physical fatigue.
Managing the workload in Cornellà
Concerns were sparked earlier in the camp when Lamine Yamal was seen training away from the main group on a stationary bicycle. However, the youngster successfully navigated 63 minutes of Spain’s 3-0 friendly win against Serbia without reporting any discomfort from a previous pubic issue that had been lingering.
The logistics of the current window have also worked in Barcelona's favour. With La Roja’s second match against Egypt taking place at the RCDE Stadium in Cornellà, the Catalan-based players will avoid the strain of long-distance travel, allowing for better recovery and a smoother transition back to club duties later this week.
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What's next for Lamine Yamal?
De la Fuente has made it clear that while his star players always want to be on the pitch, rotation remains a key strategy for these friendly fixtures. The Spain boss is keen to distribute minutes across his squad to ensure nobody is overplayed before returning to their respective domestic battles.
Barcelona are keen to ensure Yamal is in top form after the international break, as the team faces a crucial match against Atlético Madrid in the 30th round of La Liga. Just four days later, the two sides will meet again, this time in the Champions League quarter-finals.