Huge relief for Barcelona as Eric Garcia escapes serious injury after bloody nose scare at Mestalla

The atmosphere at Mestalla was one of triumph for Barcelona as they secured a commanding 5-0 victory, but the night was momentarily soured by a worrying incident involving Garcia. During a defensive scramble following a Valencia corner, the former Manchester City man was struck in the face by a stray arm from Rodri. The impact was immediate and visible, leaving the defender clutching his face as blood began to stream from his nose, prompting an urgent call for the medical staff to intervene on the pitch.

Garcia appeared visibly distressed as he was escorted toward the dugout, eventually being substituted before the half-hour mark. Given the player's recent history with similar issues, there was a palpable sense of dread within the Barcelona camp that the versatile Spaniard could be set for a prolonged period on the sidelines. The medical team immediately took him to the dressing room for further evaluation to determine if there was any structural damage to his nasal bridge or cheekbone area.