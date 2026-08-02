Barcelona dream over? Atletico Madrid tell Julian Alvarez he has just two options for his future

The transfer saga surrounding Alvarez has taken a definitive turn as Atletico Madrid officials have made their position clear to the Argentine international. Despite the striker’s open preference for a move to the Spotify Camp Nou, the hierarchy is unwilling to strengthen a domestic competitor.

The club has communicated that while they value his talent, they will not sanction a sale to Barcelona under any circumstances, effectively ending his hopes of joining Hansi Flick's revolution this summer.

According to latest updates, Barcelona's only route to signing "the Spider" is to trigger his release clause of 500 million euros. Given the financial constraints currently felt at the Catalan club, such a fee is entirely prohibitive, leaving Alvarez cornered as he prepares to return to pre-season training on August 10 following his post-World Cup break.



