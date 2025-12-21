Getty Images Sport
Barcelona dealt shock injury blow as Andreas Christensen suffers ACL tear in training
Christensen suffers partial ACL tear in training
Barcelona have confirmed that first-team defender Andreas Christensen has suffered a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The injury occurred during Saturday’s training session after an unfortunate twist of the knee, just ahead of the club’s La Liga trip to Villarreal.
Following medical tests, Barcelona’s staff opted for a conservative course of treatment rather than surgery. The Catalan club stressed that Christensen’s recovery time will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation, leaving a degree of uncertainty over how long he will be sidelined.
The injury comes at an awkward moment in the campaign as Christensen had featured regularly this season, making 17 appearances across all competitions, including 12 in La Liga, four in the Champions League and one in the Copa del Rey. His most recent outing saw him score in a 2-0 cup win over Guadalajara, and potentially perform at his highest level since 2023.
Christensen's constant injuries increase pressure on Flick's backline
Christensen’s injury is another reminder of Barcelona’s ongoing struggle to maintain defensive stability amid fitness problems. The Danish international has already endured an interrupted season, having missed several key fixtures earlier in the campaign due to a calf issue that ruled him out against Olympiacos, Club Brugge, Real Madrid and Elche.
For head coach Flick, the timing is far from ideal, with Barcelona locked in a tight La Liga title race and entering the final pre-Christmas round with a four-point cushion at the top of the table, if they manage to beat Villarreal on Sunday. Barcelona have already lost the services of Ronald Araujo following their Champions League loss to Chelsea last month, with the Uruguayan asking for time off for mental recuperation.
Beyond the immediate sporting impact, the injury also feeds into broader concerns around availability. Christensen has often delivered at a high level when fit, but repeated setbacks have prevented him from sustaining long runs in the starting XI.
Christensen's injury-plagued 2025/26 season
Christensen’s role at Barcelona has evolved since his arrival, with the defender valued for his composure on the ball, positional intelligence and ability to operate in multiple roles. This season alone, he has been deployed primarily at centre-back, contributing to Barcelona’s domestic and European campaigns with consistent performances when available.
However, injuries have once again interrupted that momentum. The earlier calf problem forced him to miss a cluster of high-profile matches, and just as he appeared to be building rhythm after returning in November, the knee injury has halted his progress. Reports suggest he could face an absence of up to three or four months, even without surgery, placing a significant portion of the campaign in doubt.
Christensen likely to be ruled out for months
Barcelona will now closely monitor Christensen’s rehabilitation, with no fixed return date set. The club has made it clear that his recovery will be assessed step by step, prioritising long-term fitness over rushing him back into action. A cautious approach suggests Barcelona are keen to avoid aggravating the injury or risking a more serious setback.
In the short term, Flick will need to adjust his defensive plans. With Christensen unavailable, greater responsibility will fall on the remaining centre-back options as Barcelona aim to maintain their advantage in La Liga and progress in Europe.
