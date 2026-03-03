Getty Images Sport
Barcelona dealt another injury setback as Jules Kounde goes off early against Atletico Madrid as La Liga title race heats up
Injury blow: Kounde forced off early against Atletico
Barcelona entered the high-stakes clash at Camp Nou seeking a historic comeback against Atletico Madrid, after suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. However, their mission became even more daunting when the incident occurred shortly after a defensive recovery on the right flank. Kounde immediately dropped to the turf, clutching his right calf with a look of visible frustration. Flick, sensing the gravity of the situation, wasted no time in calling upon Alejandro Balde to warm up. The club's medical staff, led by Dr. Ricard Pruna, quickly attended to the former Sevilla man on the pitch, but the verdict was instantaneous: Kounde was in no position to continue the battle.
Defensive reshuffle for Hansi Flick
The sudden loss of Kounde forced Flick into an immediate tactical realignment. Having started the evening with Joao Cancelo on the left side of the back four, the German tactician moved the Portuguese international over to his more natural right-back slot to fill the void left by Kounde. Balde was introduced to occupy the left-hand side, a move that provides more natural width but lacks the defensive solidity Kounde offers in transition. Before the game had even begun to settle into a rhythm, the manager's pre-match comments about tactical discipline were put to the ultimate test. The medical department will now conduct a series of tests to determine the exact extent of Kounde's calf injury, but the initial signs suggest he could be set for a spell in the treatment room alongside several other first-team stars.
Barcelona's growing injury list
Kounde joins a crowded infirmary at Barcelona, which is beginning to look like a major hurdle in their trophy hunt. The Catalan giants were already without the suspended Eric Garcia for the Atletico clash, while long-term casualties Gavi and Andreas Christensen remain unavailable. Flick is also navigating life without midfield conductor Frenkie de Jong and talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward is nearing a return, though he will be forced to wear a protective mask if he features against Athletic Club this coming weekend following a facial fracture sustained against Villarreal.
The accumulation of injuries in key positions is placing immense pressure on the depth of the Barcelona squad. With crucial fixtures in La Liga and Europe coming thick and fast, Flick will be desperate for positive news regarding Kounde’s recovery timeline. For now, the focus remains on the pitch, where a makeshift backline must hold firm against one of the league's most clinical attacks. As the title race heats up, these individual fitness setbacks are beginning to feel like a defining narrative of Barcelona's campaign, testing the resilience of a club determined to return to the pinnacle of the game.
What's next for Barcelona?
After concluding their Copa del Rey encounter against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona are looking to capitalize on a golden opportunity gifted by their rivals, Real Madrid, following the latter's recent slip-up against Getafe. The Blaugrana will travel to face Athletic Club this coming Saturday in La Liga, aiming to solidify their grip on the title race. Barcelona currently sit at the summit of the table with 64 points, holding a crucial four-point lead over Real Madrid, and Flick’s men are determined to maintain this advantage as the season enters its home stretch.
