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Revealed: Why Barcelona have scrapped World Cup tribute for Spain stars
Tensions rise at Camp Nou
Barcelona were scheduled to celebrate the eight members of their squad who helped Spain lift the World Cup in New Jersey last month. The celebration was set to take place on Thursday before their La Liga clash with Athletic Club at Camp Nou. Across Spain, other top-flight teams have already recognised their victorious international stars during recent home openers.
However, the Catalan giants abruptly scrapped their plans due to rising unrest. The fallout stems from Sunday's 5-0 victory over Elche, where travelling supporters were reportedly beaten and had their pro-independence Estelada flags seized by authorities. This heavy-handed response forced the club's hierarchy to intervene and adjust their matchday schedule.
- AFP
Laporta explains the call
Addressing the sudden change of plans on Wednesday, club president Joan Laporta confirmed that the pre-match festivities would no longer proceed. He insisted that the current climate made a celebratory event impossible to justify.
"The ceremony to honour the world champions will not take place," Laporta stated. "It will not take place because it is not being held in the most appropriate context. [The Royal Spanish Football Federation] understands the decision."
The Barcelona chief also defended the supporters' right to display the Estelada, a prominent symbol of Catalan independence. "Football should be used to unite, not to create certain confrontations," he added. "The Estelada represents the mindset of many Barca supporters and Catalans. It is part of freedom of expression."
Condemning police action against fans
The broader issue lies in the treatment of fans displaying regional symbols, which remains a deeply sensitive topic in Spain. Laporta did not hold back in his criticism of the authorities, taking a firm stance against the violence witnessed over the weekend.
"We condemn and reject the disproportionate action of the national police officers who assaulted Barca fans for carrying the Estelada before the Elche game," Laporta declared. "We demand that this action, once the facts have been confirmed, be met with the appropriate punishment and sanctions."
He concluded with a strong plea for supporter safety moving forward: "We hope that appropriate punishment will help ensure that Catalans and Barca fans can carry the flag without fear of physical harm or stigmatisation by the State's security forces."
- Getty Images Sport
Focus returns to domestic duties
Despite the off-field controversy overshadowing the build-up, Barcelona now turn their attention to matters on the pitch. The Catalan club will host Athletic Club on Thursday evening without the originally planned pre-match presentation.
They will look to build upon their dominant victory over Elche and maintain momentum in their La Liga campaign, even as off-field political issues continue to dominate the headlines.
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