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Pre-season blow! Barcelona cancel Tangier friendly amid security concerns
Safety concerns force Morocco cancellation
Barcelona have officially announced on their website the cancellation of their pre-season trip to Morocco following the severe migration crisis in Ceuta. The Spanish champions were set to play IR Tangier on August 15, but club officials determined that the deteriorating social and political situation in the area left them with no choice but to call off the fixture.
The move comes amid reports of tens of thousands of people attempting to cross the Moroccan border into Ceuta. Speaking before the European Parliament, Ceuta leader Juan Jesus Vivas stated that between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants remain in the enclave, expressing 'profound sorrow' over the 'irreparable tragedy' that has claimed 100 lives during sea crossings.
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Growing frustration over fixture list
This latest cancellation represents a significant blow to Hansi Flick’s attempts to build rhythm within his squad. The Morocco trip was intended to be a high-profile test for the senior players, but it is now the second major fixture to be removed from their summer calendar.
Meanwhile, Barcelona are continuing their pre-season preparations for the upcoming campaign. The Spanish champions kicked off their summer schedule with a convincing 4-1 victory over CE Europa, before drawing 2-2 against Birmingham City in their most recent outing, where they were ultimately defeated on penalties.
Repeated disruptions to summer plans
The collapse of the Moroccan fixture follows a previously disrupted plan to face Preston North End. Barcelona were originally due to face the English Championship side behind closed doors on August 3 during a training camp in the United Kingdom. However, that match was also called off, leaving the Spanish giants without a competitive opponent during a crucial week of training.
According to reports, the Preston fixture fell through because the English side did not have enough first-team players available. Preston reportedly informed Barcelona that they did not want to take any risks with their limited squad depth. To compensate for the loss of that game, Barca were forced to hold an internal match between two teams from their own squad.
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Countdown to the La Liga opener
Despite these setbacks, Barcelona's pre-season schedule still features the Joan Gamper Trophy, where they are set to face Egyptian giants Al Ahly on August 19. The team's primary focus remains firmly on August 23, when they begin the defence of their La Liga title with a challenging trip to Elche, leaving the coaching staff to decide whether to add another warm-up game or rely on intensive training at the Ciutat Esportiva.
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