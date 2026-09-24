Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon hits out at controversial Thomas Tuchel decision during England's World Cup semi-final exit against Argentina

The emotional toll of the defeat remains heavy, but the camp is attempting to use the experience constructively. England held a comprehensive debrief upon arriving at St George's Park, allowing the squad to confront the lingering disappointment head-on.

"We had a meeting on the first day, which was important because we're probably best not kidding each other," Gordon continued. "It was a massive disappointment because we felt like we were going to win, or we felt in a really good place. So it was important to just get that out the way and move forwards."

He added: "It was quite a positive meeting. The coach was just saying 'thank you' for a lot of things because, as far as the summer goes, it was the best of my life. I had some of the best experiences that I've ever had in that summer. So I couldn't be any more happy and proud."

Gordon also highlighted the sheer contrast in emotions he experienced in Atlanta. "I've never felt better than when I scored that goal in the Argentina game and I've also never felt worse than 20 minutes later," he said. "Being totally honest, I think any time you lose anything of value in life - whether it be a person or something like a match or anything you really want to have or win or anything of large value - you'll never be the same person."

He continued: "It leaves a scar, but that scar doesn't always have to be a negative one. You can be a better person for it. You can learn different things about the world, about yourself. So that's kind of the way I'm looking at it, and hopefully, me and the team will get better for it rather than the other way around.”