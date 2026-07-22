Barcelona reach agreement to sign Man City & Brazil star Kerolin in third biggest women's football transfer of all-time

Barca's interest in Kerolin was first reported earlier this month, by journalist Victoria Leite. The information said that Barca had had two bids rejected, with the second of those one that would've surpassed the £400,000 ($470,000) fee paid for England international Keira Walsh in the summer of 2022, which stood as Barca's record signing on the women's side.

Sport then noted that Kerolin's contract contained a release clause of over €1m (£857,000/$1.14m), which was a figure Barca were unable or unwilling to meet. However, after ge said that the two clubs were working to "find common ground and finalise the transfer", Leite has now reported that a deal has been agreed for a fee of much more than that, with the €1.5m (£1.28m/$1.7m) price tag to put Kerolin only below Grace Geyoro, of London City Lionesses, and potentially Alyssa Thompson, of Chelsea, in the list of the most expensive women's transfers in history. The Brazil star will sign a four-year deal in Catalunya this week.



