Barcelona accused of 'turning a deaf ear' as Camp Nou workers protest against possible deportation of almost 50 foreign employees ahead of sold-out reopening
Protests erupt over alleged exploitation of foreign workers
Tensions are rising in Barcelona as the redevelopment of Camp Nou faces new controversy. On Tuesday, dozens of construction workers gathered outside the stadium to protest the alleged dismissal and potential deportation of around 50 foreign employees working under irregular conditions. The protest, organised by Spain’s CCOO trade union, accused contractors Limak and Ekstreme Works of attempting to send undocumented workers back to their home countries “without any guarantees.” Union representative Carlos del Barrio claimed many had endured extreme working conditions, telling EFE: “Some of them have been working twelve hours a day, seven days a week, for more than a year.”
According to the union, the workers, who “do not have papers” are being dismissed without fair treatment or compensation. “The moment they set foot on Turkish territory, their ability to defend themselves will be diminished,” Del Barrio added.
He urged the club and authorities to intervene, calling on Spain’s government to activate emergency immigration regularisation measures and ensure all affected workers are registered with Social Security.
Union slams Barca for ‘turning a deaf ear’
The CCOO union has accused Barcelona of ignoring repeated appeals to address the workers’ situation. Del Barrio told reporters that the issue had already been raised with the Labour Inspectorate, claiming the club “turned a deaf ear” to the union’s demands. “We are aware there is a lot of pressure to open the stadium, but what cannot happen is to do it at the expense of workers’ rights,” he stated.
The Catalan giants have yet to issue an official comment, but the controversy adds to previous criticism of the Espai Barca redevelopment project. In 2023, the club faced backlash for alleged irregular labour practices but insisted the issues were being “rectified.” The club’s construction partner, Limak, has also faced scrutiny in the past over workers’ rights and environmental controversies in Turkey, heightening concerns about the management of the Camp Nou rebuild.
Broader fallout and reputational impact
The timing of the protests couldn’t be worse for Barcelona, with the reopening of Camp Nou just weeks away. The redevelopment, which has been plagued by delays and cost overruns, is already running 317 days behind schedule as of mid-October 2025.
The CCOO’s allegations have raised questions not only about contractor oversight but also about the club’s ethical responsibility. Institutional vice-president Elena Fort had previously acknowledged “minor anomalies” in the project’s labour practices but denied the existence of systemic abuses.
Still, critics argue that Tuesday’s demonstration proves those issues have not been resolved and may yet damage Barcelona’s global image just as they prepare to welcome fans back to their historic home.
Camp Nou reopening faces uncertainty amid mounting tension
Barcelona are reportedly set to return to Spotify Camp Nou on November 22, when they host Athletic Club in La Liga. Before that, the club have announced a first-team open training session at the stadium on Friday of this week, expected to draw 23,000 fans in what will serve as a major operational test. However, the workers’ dispute could complicate those plans. Should the contractors halt work or fail to meet legal requirements, further delays to the reopening cannot be ruled out.
The club’s ambition to stage a celebratory comeback to Camp Nou has already been undermined by persistent setbacks from missed deadlines to logistical challenges and this latest controversy may yet overshadow the long-awaited return.
For now, all eyes are on the union negotiations and government response, as Barcelona attempt to balance progress on the Espai Barca project with growing calls for justice behind the scenes.
