Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 2024-25Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Bad news for Liverpool? Alexis Mac Allister joins up with Argentina squad in Miami despite Crystal Palace injury concern

LiverpoolA. Mac AllisterArgentinaWorld Cup Qualification CONMEBOLPremier League

Alexis Mac Allister has joined up the Argentina squad in Miami ahead of their World Cup qualifiers amid Crystal Palace injury scare.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mac Allister left the pitch at half-time against Palace
  • Has joined up Argentina squad in Miami
  • Liverpool next face Chelsea in Premier League
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below