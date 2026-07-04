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Canada v Morocco: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Benjamin Steiner

Azzedine Ounahi, Soufiane Rahimi end Jesse Canada's World Cup run: Winners and losers vs. Morocco

Winners & Losers
FEATURES
World Cup
J. Marsch
Canada
Morocco
A. Davies
A. Ounahi
I. Kone
L. De Fougerolles
P. David
Y. Bounou
Bayern Munich

Canada's World Cup run is over after Morocco's 3-0 Round of 16 win, as Azzedine Ounahi and Soufiane Rahimi ended Jesse Marsch's dream in Houston.

HOUSTON — The Canadian Men's National Team's journey has come to an end at the 2026 World Cup, falling 3-0 to No. 6-ranked Morocco in the Round of 16 before a raucous Houston crowd.

While the disappointment was evident throughout the Canadian camp, the result was always the most likely outcome. Canada, as good as they had been at times over the last two years under head coach Jesse Marsch, lacked a statement win against a true titan of the game and needed one in the biggest moment.

In 2024, during Marsch's first few months in charge, they drew France before losing 2-0 to Argentina twice at the Copa América. Since then, they also held Colombia to a scoreless draw. But none of those matches came under the same pressure as a World Cup Round of 16 match against a team that had continued to improve while Canada were without star captain Alphonso Davies and creative midfielder Ismaël Koné.

Canada outplayed Morocco for most of the first half and maintained momentum throughout the match, but one mistake sealed Canada's fate and set up Azzedine Ounahi for the opening goal in the 49th minute from a set piece. The Canadians pushed for an equalizer but were caught out again by Ounahi and Soufiane Rahimi before eventually falling 3-0 to the Atlas Lions.

It was a near mirror image of Canada's 2024 Copa América opener against Argentina, when Canada controlled the first half, went into halftime level, conceded in the 49th minute and ultimately lost 2-0 on a late dagger.

Saturday wasn't the performance Canada had dreamed of, but there's no reason to hang their heads. Few expected Canada to reach this stage of the World Cup, and many of the squad's most important players will still be under 30 when the 2030 World Cup arrives.

For now, though, their journey ends in Houston. Here, GOAL takes a look at the winners and losers from the match as Morocco booked a quarterfinal meeting with either France or Paraguay in Boston on July 9.

  • Canada v Morocco: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    WINNER: Canada's hopes against world Titans

    The way Canada started the match should give them plenty of hope as they move into the next World Cup cycle.

    Under Marsch, it was their best performance against a top-tier opponent, and they were the stronger team throughout the first half, generating 0.42 xG and forcing Morocco to concede four corners.

    While the pressing triggers from wide areas and the underlapping runs from the fullbacks proved to be strengths, finishing continued to plague Canada. It's an overwhelming and defining issue for the team, which has players who excel in specific areas but struggle to be complete players. Tani Oluwaseyi, for example, had a tremendous chance early in the match but couldn't finish. It was an opportunity Jonathan David likely would've converted, but David doesn't consistently get into those positions.

    That moment was indicative of where Canada are as a team. They're able to compete against the best teams in the world but still struggle to make a difference in the final third.

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    LOSER: Luc De Fougerolles

    As impressive as the 20-year-old center back has been throughout this World Cup, one lapse in judgment cost Canada the opening goal and earned him the seventh yellow card of the match.

    The Fulham defender, who at one point had more Canada caps than professional appearances, has been ranked among the best defenders in FIFA's new Power Rankings, which are displayed in stadiums before every match. Overall, he delivered another impressive performance in his first competitive start alongside star defender Moïse Bombito. Still, one poor decision led to the opportunity that produced Morocco's opening goal.

    While he's a loser in the context of this match and played a role in Canada's elimination, the youngster should be pleased with his tournament. It should earn him Premier League minutes or another successful loan spell this season and reinforce his bright future with Canada.

  • Canada v Morocco: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    WINNER: Canadian soccer's status

    As the World Cup approached, Canada's objectives were clear: win a match and advance out of the group. Ideally, do even more than that and elevate soccer in the country's sporting landscape.

    After the final whistle Saturday in Houston, they can consider that mission accomplished.

    While viewership figures weren't immediately available, more than six million fans likely tuned in Saturday afternoon after Canada's previous matches averaged more than five million viewers. While soccer has long been Canada's most popular participation sport, this World Cup run elevated passion for the men's national team to another level.

    Marsch called his players "Canadian heroes" after the Round of 32 win over South Africa. As strong as that description may be, it isn't entirely inaccurate. Canadian soccer is in a much different place domestically and internationally than it was a month ago, even if this team fell just short of the quarterfinals.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH90-CAN-MARAFP

    LOSER: Jesse Marsch

    Jesse Marsch has been an outstanding leader for this Canadian team and has pushed all the right buttons to guide them to a moment in the spotlight that few would've imagined when the team was ranked No. 122 in the world in 2014. Without question, he can consider this a successful World Cup and be proud of what he has built.

    Yet, while the limitations of his players' skill sets and fitness hamper the team's ceiling, so too did his management of substitutes throughout the second half and, truthfully, throughout the tournament.

    Davies' fitness issue aside, Marsch was hesitant to use 24-year-old Promise David off the bench despite the hulking striker proving he can be a goal-scoring threat every time he steps onto the pitch. When given a significant opportunity against Switzerland, he scored, but he didn't enter the Morocco match until the 79th minute.

    Canada needed a motivator to restore belief after finishing 31st out of 32 teams at the 2022 World Cup. Now, though, it may be time to add another experienced assistant coach to help Marsch continue evolving the project through the 2030 World Cup cycle.

  • Canada v Morocco: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    WINNER: Morocco's world titans status

    Morocco have now gone 34 matches without a loss in regulation and, despite an underwhelming performance for much of the match, still emerged with a comfortable victory. The game state and Canada's late pressure contributed to the final margin.

    While there are plenty of teams at this World Cup with superstar talent in specific areas, Morocco have few obvious weaknesses. Yassine Bounou made three saves when called upon. They were clinical on set pieces, defended well, absorbed pressure and comfortably saw out the match.

    There's no doubt they have been put through the wringer after 120 minutes and a penalty shootout against the Netherlands in the Round of 32, followed by another physically demanding match against Canada. Still, they will fancy their chances against France or Paraguay in the quarterfinals, as difficult as either opponent could be. There's no reason to think they couldn't upset another traditional soccer power and make another deep run after reaching the semifinals four years ago.

  • South Africa v Canada: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LOSER: FC Bayern Munich

    With only eight teams remaining in the World Cup, the club season is rapidly approaching, and this match couldn't have gone much worse for Bayern Munich. Star left back Alphonso Davies has taken longer than expected to recover from the hamstring strain he suffered in early May and didn't play against Morocco after logging just 15 minutes during the tournament.

    While he might still return to full strength with a few weeks of rest, Bayern now have another soft-tissue injury to monitor. New signing Ismael Saibari exited in the 22nd minute with a hamstring injury.

    After seeing Canada's Round of 16 exit, Bayern will also be watching closely as Harry Kane faces Mexico in the altitude and heat at Estadio Azteca.