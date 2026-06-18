The rise of Ayyoub Bouaddi: Morocco's midfield wonderkid with a big-game mentality who would slot into any team in Europe

If Saturday's sensational World Cup debut against Brazil taught us nothing else, it's that Bouaddi's decision-making is almost flawless. Time and time again, the teenager picked up possession under intense pressure in perilous positions - yet time and time again he played his way out of danger by repeatedly taking the right option, whether that meant moving the ball on immediately with a precise pass or simply dribbling around a high-profile opponent with apparent ease.
Bouaddi essentially provided his team-mates with the perfect platform to torment Brazil in an absorbing 1-1 draw in New Jersey - and the thing was, while such a mature performance from one so young astounded the watching world, none of his coaches or team-mates - past or present - were in the least bit surprised by a player long considered a superstar-in-the-making...