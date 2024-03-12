This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Is away game ‘business’ behind Lionel Messi benching? Questions asked of Inter Miami selection call as Herons choose to leave Argentine out of MLS home date

Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFCONCACAF Champions CupInter Miami CF vs CF MontrealInter Miami CF vs Nashville SC

Inter Miami benched Lionel Messi for a home MLS clash with Montreal, with questions asked of whether there were “business” reasons for that decision.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • All-time great left out of meeting with Montreal
  • Martino's side suffered narrow defeat
  • South American is huge draw in away fixtures

Editors' Picks