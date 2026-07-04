Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni - and England star who narrowly missed out on World Cup squad - remain high on Man Utd transfer wishlist

United are reassessing their midfield targets after seeing Mateus Fernandes complete an £85 million move to Tottenham this week. According to Sky Sports, Tchouameni and Scott remain at the top of the club's list, which also includes Felix Nmecha, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Sander Berge as alternative options.

The situation surrounding Tchouameni has been complicated by Madrid's own plans to reshape their midfield. While the Spanish giants have shown interest in the France international, they confirmed in an official statement that they will not be pursuing a deal for Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, and although they retain an interest in Rodri, Manchester City are determined to keep their captain and want him to sign a new contract.



