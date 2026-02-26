Getty Images Sport
Aurelien Tchouameni hails Real Madrid's win over Benfica as 'victory for everyone who stands against racism'
Solidarity at the Bernabéu: Los Blancos advance to face potential giants
The atmosphere in Madrid was one of solidarity as home supporters displayed a prominent banner reading "no to racism" in Spanish before the action commenced. Tchouameni drew his side level with a vital equaliser, before Vinícius Jr proved once again why he is the face of Madrid’s attack, netting the decisive second goal to ensure Los Blancos progressed. The Spanish giants now await their fate in the next round, with a potential clash against either Sporting CP or familiar foes Manchester City on the horizon. Reflecting on the significance of the evening, Tchouameni was clear that the result transcended the sport. "I think there are more important things than this match, than football," the Frenchman stated. "Vinícius keeps his confidence and he keeps focused on what he needs to do. I think they made the right decision by not letting the boy [Prestianni] play this match. Like I said, there are things more important than football and this is a victory for all of us."
- Getty Images Sport
Vinícius Jr answers critics on the pitch
The Brazilian international, who has frequently been the target of abuse in recent seasons, showed remarkable composure to help lead Alvaro Arbeloa’s side into the knockout stages. After Tchouameni had cancelled out Benfica's early opener on the night, Vinícius stepped up in the 80th minute to put the tie to bed. His celebration - a familiar dance near the corner flag - was a carbon copy of his first-leg celebration, serving as a defiant response to his detractors. Social media was quickly flooded with a post from the forward simply stating "the dance goes on," a phrase that has become a rallying cry for the player and his supporters globally.
England international Trent Alexander-Arnold praised his teammate’s mental fortitude, noting that the external noise had not affected the winger’s preparation. The former Liverpool man revealed that Vinícius had remained "very chilled" and "very relaxed" throughout the tense week. "He didn't need to score to send a message or show his mentality," Alexander-Arnold explained. "He doesn't need to prove anything to anyone because he's shown time and time again how good he is. He steps up when we need him the most. He knows his quality and what he brings to the team."
Coaching staff and teammates back the Brazilian star
The sentiment was echoed across the dressing room and the commentary box, with pundits marvelling at how the 24-year-old continues to perform under such intense scrutiny. Former Chelsea and England winger Joe Cole, speaking on TNT Sports, was full of praise for the forward's technical quality during the high-stakes European clash. "He was brilliant over both legs," Cole remarked. "His finish was superb." Even as the club celebrated another successful European night, the focus remained on the emotional wellbeing of their talisman, who has effectively become a symbol for the fight against discrimination in European football.
Manager Arbeloa, who has overseen a smooth transition during his tenure, expressed personal satisfaction at seeing Vinícius find the back of the net. Speaking to the press after the final whistle, Arbeloa spoke of his pride: "[I reacted] with joy obviously, for the great goal he scored, and because it was him, he deserves it." Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois shared that joy, emphasising that the dancing celebrations are a sign of Madrid’s dominance. "I'm happy that Vini's dancing, still dancing, because it means he's scoring goals," the Belgian shot-stopper added.
- AFP
Injury concerns for Mbappe despite European progress
While the night belonged to Vinícius and the collective stand against racism, there was a cloud of concern regarding Real Madrid’s other superstar, Kylian Mbappe. The French captain was a notable absentee from the matchday squad due to a nagging knee problem sustained in training. This enforced omission means the World Cup winner will likely face a spell on the sidelines as the club moves into a crucial period of the season. Arbeloa provided a detailed update on his fitness, confirming that the medical staff advised against taking any risks with the prolific striker.
"After yesterday's session, we talked with the doctors, I spoke with him, and we felt the best thing was for him to stop, to recover 100%, and to come back in top shape, confident and without any discomfort for everything that's coming, which is obviously very important," Arbeloa said during his post-match briefing. "I hope that it's not a very serious injury, nothing major, and that he'll be able to come back in a few days or weeks." Despite losing their marquee summer signing for the short term, Madrid’s ability to overcome Benfica and the hostile narrative surrounding the tie proves they remain the team to beat in the Champions League.
Advertisement