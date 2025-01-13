Atletico Madrid wages: Who is the best paid player at Los Colchoneros and everything you need to know about Atleti's salary bill

How much do Diego Simeone's players earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

Atletico Madrid have evolved from being just another club in the Spanish capital to one of the most prominent teams in both Spain and Europe, largely due to the transformative leadership of their head coach, Diego Simeone.

Atletico Madrid have secured multiple league titles, Europa League trophies, and reached two Champions League finals, all of which have greatly enhanced their global brand and turned them into a highly attractive destination for top football talent.

In recent years, the club has made bold moves in the transfer market, such as signing Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez, showcasing their financial strength. Also, remember the time they splashed €126 million to sign Joao Felix from Benfica?

While Atletico Madrid have consistently showcased their financial power through strategic signings, they have also been willing to offer substantial salaries to attract and retain top-tier players.

So, who is the highest earner at the Metropolitano this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis