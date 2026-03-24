Atlético Madrid confirm: Griezmann has signed for Orlando City

Atlético Madrid and Orlando City SC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Antoine Griezmann to the American club from next season. The striker travelled to Orlando, with the club’s permission, during the first team’s two-day break to finalise his contract with the Florida-based club.





Our club’s all-time leading goalscorer will therefore embark on a new professional challenge in the MLS next summer, having worn the red and white shirt for 10 seasons.

Griezmann joined our club from Real Sociedad in July 2014. Since then, our number 7 has become Atlético Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 211 goals, ahead of Luis Aragonés, who scored 173. Furthermore, his 488 appearances in the red and white shirt make him the fourth-most capped player in our club’s history.

Over the course of these 10 seasons, Griezmann has given all Atlético fans unforgettable moments, winning three titles with our club so far: the Spanish Super Cup in 2014 and the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup, both in 2018.





The forward will return to training this week with the Atlético players who have not joined their respective national teams, to prepare for the season’s final stretch, which includes the thrilling Copa del Rey final and the Champions League quarter-finals, where we will be aiming to secure a place in the semi-finals.