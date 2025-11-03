Athletic's major Champions League blow ahead of Newcastle clash as Nico Williams faces race against time to feature in league phase clash

Bilbao’s preparations for their midweek Champions League clash against Newcastle have been dealt a blow, with Williams facing a race against time to be fit. The Spain international, who has battled pubalgia since September, is reportedly still struggling with pain and discomfort despite returning to action earlier this month.

According to Marca, Williams remains “uncertain” for the trip to St James’ Park on November 5. The 23-year-old has a goal and two assists from eight matches this season but has struggled to find rhythm after nearly a month on the sidelines. He featured briefly in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Real Sociedad, but manager Valverde admitted his involvement was a risk.

“Starting him in the derby was a bit of a stretch because he’s been carrying some discomfort,” Valverde said in the post-match interview.

The setback couldn’t come at a worse time for Athletic, who trail Newcastle in the group standings and need a positive result to keep their Champions League hopes alive.