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Athletic Club in advanced talks with former Borussia Dortmund coach to replace Ernesto Valverde
Terzic emerges as the preferred choice
Edin Terzic is reportedly by Bildon the verge of a return to the dugout with La Liga outfit Athletic Club. After stepping away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024, the German-Croatian tactician has spent time working as a television pundit for Amazon Prime and RTL, but he now looks set to take over the reins at San Mames starting in July 2026.
The move comes as Athletic Club president Jon Uriarte has identified Terzic as the "absolute dream solution" to lead the club into its next chapter. While several names have been linked with the post, negotiations with the former BVB boss have progressed rapidly over the recent days, suggesting a deal could be finalised in the near future.
- AFP
End of the Valverde era in Bilbao
The vacancy at the Basque club arose after Ernesto Valverde announced his decision to move on. The 62-year-old, who has enjoyed a highly successful tenure including a Copa del Rey triumph in 2024, shared a brief video message informing supporters that he would not be extending his contract, which is set to expire this summer.
Valverde has been at the helm since July 2022, providing stability and tactical excellence. His departure marks the end of a significant four-year cycle, leaving a massive void that the Athletic board believes Terzic has the modern tactical approach and personality to fill successfully.
European ambitions and current standings
Terzic could find himself managing in continental competition immediately upon his arrival in Spain. Athletic Club currently sit 9th in La Liga but remain firmly in the hunt for European places. They trail sixth-placed Celta Vigo by just three points with nine matches remaining, while fifth-placed Real Betis are within six points.
Should the club secure a finish in the top six or seven, Terzic would lead the Lions into either the Europa League or the Conference League.
This prospect adds further weight to the appointment, as the board looks for a manager with proven experience on the European stage following Terzic's recent exploits in the Champions League.
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A proven track record in Dortmund
Terzic brings a resume highlighted by high-pressure success at Westfalenstadion. After serving as an assistant from 2018 to 2020, he took over as interim head coach and guided Dortmund to a DFB-Pokal victory in 2021. Following a stint as technical director, he returned to the bench in 2022 and famously led the club to the 2024 Champions League final at Wembley.