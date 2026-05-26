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World Cup 2026 Dallas Tickets Guide: AT&T Stadium schedule, ticket prices & everything you need to know about the World Cup 2026 venue

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If you are planning to visit the AT&T Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we've got you covered

AT&T Stadium is one of the 12 premier venues selected to host the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, the biggest edition of the tournament yet, featuring 48 teams competing for the ultimate footballing prize.

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Having already hosted several major events in the past, including NBA All-Star Games, WrestleManias, NFL matchups, and top-level soccer events, AT&T Stadium now prepares to welcome the best footballing nations from around the world.

GOAL brings you all the key information you need before visiting this iconic stadium, located in the heart of Dallas.

READ MORE: How to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: Release dates, prices, dynamic pricing & more

  • FBL-WC-2026-MEXICO-CLOCK-COUNTDOWNAFP

    Which World Cup 2026 games are at AT&T Stadium?

    DateFixtureLocationTickets
    Sun Jun 14Netherlands vs Japan (3pm CT)AT&T Stadium (Arlington)Tickets
    Wed Jun 17England vs Croatia (3pm CT)AT&T Stadium (Arlington)Tickets
    Mon Jun 22Argentina vs Austria (12pm CT)AT&T Stadium (Arlington)Tickets
    Thu Jun 25Japan vs Sweden (6pm CT)AT&T Stadium (Arlington)Tickets
    Sat Jun 27Jordan vs Argentina (9pm CT)AT&T Stadium (Arlington)Tickets
    Tue Jun 30Round of 32 (12pm CT)AT&T Stadium (Arlington)Tickets
    Fri Jul 3Round of 32 (1pm CT)AT&T Stadium (Arlington)Tickets
    Mon Jul 6Round of 16 (2pm CT)AT&T Stadium (Arlington)Tickets
    Tue Jul 14Semi-final (2pm CT)AT&T Stadium (Arlington)Tickets

    Lumen Field will host a total of nine matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This includes five group stage games, two Round of 32 matches, one Round of 16 clash and one semi-final.

  • How to buy Dallas World Cup tickets at AT&T Stadium?

    As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

    With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

    Here's what you need to know at a glance:

    • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
    • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
    • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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    AT&T Stadium overview

    Capacity80,000
    Year opened2009
    Tenant(s)Dallas Cowboys (NFL)
    Address1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
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    History of AT&T Stadium

    AT&T Stadium completed its construction in 2009 and has served as the home of NFL side Dallas Cowboys ever since. Originally opened as Cowboys Stadium, it was renamed AT&T Stadium in 2013. With a seating capacity of 80,000, it remains one of the largest and most iconic stadiums in the United States.

    In addition to its deep affiliation with the NFL, AT&T Stadium has hosted several other major sporting events over the years, including WrestleMania on two separate occasions and the Super Bowl in 2010, just a year after its opening.

    The stadium has also become a key venue for soccer events, having hosted major tournaments such as the 2024 Copa America, CONCACAF Gold Cup, and most recently, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, further cementing its status as a world-class soccer destination.

    For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, AT&T Stadium is set to host a total of nine matches, including five group stage games and four high-stakes knockout round clashes.

  • New York Giants v Dallas CowboysGetty Images Sport

    Which teams play at AT&T Stadium

    Since it's inauguration in 2009, The AT&T Stadium has served as home ground for NFL side Dallas Cowboys. 
    TeamLeague
    Dallas CowboysNFL
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    How to get to AT&T Stadium

    How to get to AT&T Stadium by public transport 

    Unfortunately, AT&T Stadium is not directly accessible by any public transit. Trinity Metro and trolleys are convenient options, but they do not operate on event days, making it difficult to commute to the venue. Visiting fans often have to rely on shuttles or rideshare taxis to reach the stadium. However, during the World Cup next year, you can expect dedicated coach buses to help ease traffic and reduce congestion.

    How to get to AT&T Stadium by car 

    Fans traveling to the stadium by car can take Exit 28 toward Ballpark Way or Collins Street from I-30. From there, follow the signs for AT&T Way or Randol Mill Road to reach the stadium parking lots.

    AT&T Stadium offers plenty of parking, with over 12,000 spaces available on-site. The lots typically open five hours before events, giving fans enough time to arrive early and settle in.

  • Guided tours for AT&T Stadium

    The AT&T Stadium offers three different types of tours for visiting fans, each with their own set of unique experiences. 

    Self-guided Tour

    The self-guided tour at AT&T Stadium is powered by their ticketing partner SeatGeek and offers a unique experience for visiting fans. It gives you the opportunity to access the field, the Cowboys and Cheerleaders locker rooms, the Miller Lite Club, and the press room used for post-match interviews.

    VIP Tour

    The VIP tour takes fans on a guided trip across the stadium, led by an experienced tour guide. It includes access to all the stops featured in the self-guided tour, plus exclusive areas such as the press box, private suites, and more.

    Rally Day Tour

    The Rally Day Tour is a must for hardcore Dallas Cowboys fans. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at the atmosphere and energy leading up to a Cowboys game day. Fans get exclusive access to the locker rooms, the field, and other key areas that bring them closer to the team experience.

  • Places to eat and drink near AT&T Stadium

    Texas Live!, within walking distance of AT&T Stadium, is a massive entertainment complex that offers a wide variety of dining options for visiting fans. Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint, Lockhart Smokehouse, Pudge’s Pizza, and PBR Texas are all great spots to unwind before or after a game.

    The Urban Union District is another nearby neighborhood worth exploring if you have time to spare. Places like Cartel Taco Bar and Tipsy Oak are local favorites and offer quality dining options in a relaxed setting.